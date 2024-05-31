Doctor Who season 14 episode 5: A shocking ‘Dot and Bubble’ twist

Entering Doctor Who season 14 episode 5 this week, all indications were that there would be some pretty big surprises out on Finetime. The comparisons to Black Mirror were made clear in the press leading up to this episode, so of course it made sense that there was something sinister bubbling underneath the surface.

What we got, however, was totally unexpected. Not only that, but it may very well be one of the most socially-conscious twists that the series has ever done.

The truth of the matter here is that through “Dot and Bubble,” there was a reminder that you can’t save everyone. To be specific, not everyone wants to be saved — and it had something to do here with the fact that the Doctor is now Black. The episode identified how race can work its way into everyday life in terrible fashion, even on faraway worlds. It also indicated that the title character’s work is so much harder now than ever before. This was a bleak story that had a lot going on from start to finish, but the final twist is what may linger for a lot of people out there.

Will this story be polarizing? Almost certainly so, especially since not everyone likes to have difficult conversations. Yet, this may end up being thought of as the most important episode of the entire season and one that defines in some era the challenges that The Doctor will face through the rest of his journey.

Also, if you needed another reminder that Ncuti Gatwa is fantastic, we do tend to think that this is it and then some. He has shown us the lighter parts of The Doctor, but also how he can tackle extremely difficult issues and remember that, at times, he cannot possibly win.

