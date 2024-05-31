Doctor Who season 14 episode 6: Jonathan Groff on ‘Rogue’

In about one week’s time you are going to have a chance to see Doctor Who season 14 episode 6 — and with that comes a big guest star! Jonathan Groff is going to be appearing in “Rogue” and, of course, we do think he will add a lot of charm and fun to the proceedings.

So what sort of circumstances will the Mindhunter alum find himself in here? Well, speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, the actor admitted that there were challenges coming into a show like this — but he also had a great time:

“It’s always hard to come into a well-oiled machine as an outsider, as a guest star and jump on the train for a short period of time. On TV it’s so fast, so the biggest challenge for me is being shot out of a cannon and immediately making choices and trying to find the character as quickly as possible because it’s just for a few weeks and then it’s over. It’s different to theatre when you’re in every day over the course of months, you can build up a kind of momentum. This is more like doing a sprint as opposed to a long-distance run.

“Being chased by an alien was the first thing we shot, and I was like ‘what is happening?’ it was very strange, very surreal. To be with the Doctor and running away from people who are dressed as birds, it was really funny. It felt like I was in a sci-fi show… I assumed that Doctor Who was sci-fi, but it’s so much more than that. It’s easy to fall in love with this show.”

What we do love about the show is that it is injecting a lot of different personalities into the mix, including some who could turn up in surprising formats. Who anticipated Neil Patrick Harris as Toymaker? Yet, we got him, and now we have Groff. He could certainly have a flair for theatricality depending on the role, given that he is a Broadway performer and sang in the past on Glee.

