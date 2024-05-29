Doctor Who season 14 video: A look at Millie Gibson’s first day

There are a lot of fun, quirky things about Doctor Who season 14 that are worth diving into more. Where do we start here? Well, a good one is noting that Millie Gibson’s first episode on the show was not “The Church on Ruby Road.” It was not even the proper premiere from earlier this month!

Rather, what we are looking at here is a situation where she was thrown in straight to the first with “73 Yards,” an episode that barely featured Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor at all. She was just 18 years old back in 2022 when this story was shot, and she was asked to carry almost all of it on an emotional level. That meant, at times, having to also play various versions of Ruby Sunday at different points within a hypothetical life. She knocked it out of the park, and it was a great indicator of the sort of stories that she could bring to the table through the rest of her run.

So what was it like for Millie behind the scenes making this episode? Let’s just say we’ve got more info on that now! If you head over to the link here, you can see a video in which Gibson breaks down her first day on set, from a welcome message to having to wear a lot of various wigs and prosthetics to play Ruby at different ages, while still being watched by the mysterious woman oh-so-many yards away. “73 Yards” is a story that allowed us to have an introspective look at life, but also redemption. It was meant to be a little abstract and experimental, and we certainly do think we’ll be remembering it for a while.

For those wondering, this week’s new episode “Dot and Bubble” is actually the second one that Gibson and Gatwa shot together, so filming took place out of order here for a good while.

Related – Learn more about what’s ahead on Doctor Who season 14 episode 5 later this week!

What did you think about Millie Gibson’s performance on this past Doctor Who episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a number of other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







