Doctor Who season 14 episode 5: A major Finetime tease

In a few days Doctor Who season 14 episode 5 is going to arrive on BBC One, and we hope you are prepared for something different. “Dot and Bubble” is a story that will move far away from the folk-horror vibes of “73 Yards” and with that, become something more akin to a tech thriller. We’ve spoken already about the comparisons to Doctor Who, as both The Doctor and Ruby are going to find themselves in an unusual place called Finetime. While there, it is fair to say that they are going to encounter some strange circumstances, and also some monstrous things hidden underneath the sheen of tech meant to make people happy.

To find out more about it, why not turn now to one of the episode’s key players? Speaking to the BBC now, here is some of what Callie Cooke had to say about the story:

I play Lindy Pepper-Bean who is sort of an influencer of the future. She exists on a planet called Finetime which is basically where rich parents send their kids to live a perfect carefree life. Lindy is incredibly complex – she’s very privileged, very sheltered, set in her ways, petulant and sometimes a bit annoying – which was an exciting mix to play. She really cares about her friends, but she probably cares more about how she looks and comes across more! This episode does feel like a take on modern influencer culture and how people tend to be obsessive over those put in an elevated status. It could be fun and frothy at times but also relentlessly dark at others. In other words, this feels like the sort of Doctor Who story we’re always going to be excited to watch — and we can’t wait already to see how most of this is going to play out.

