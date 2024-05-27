Doctor Who season 14 episode 5: Black Mirror comparisons

A little later this week you’re going to have a chance to see Doctor Who season 14 episode 5, a pretty unique story titled “Dot and Bubble.” So, what lies ahead here?

If you’ve seen some of the previews already for this episode, then you know a little bit already about what lies ahead here. There is a real sci-fi component to it, as well as some ideas that technology could be an enormous threat within a particular community. there are going to be some pretty clear comparisons made to this show and Netflix’s Black Mirror — which, ironically, ventured a little bit from its own initial premise on this past season.

For all of those wondering, showrunner Russell T. Davies is well-aware of the Black Mirror connections that people will make her in advance of “Dot and Bubble” airing. In speaking a little bit further all about it, here is what he had to say to Doctor Who Magazine:

“This is probably our clearest step into Black Mirror territory, which I love. I’m a huge fan of Charlie Brooker. He’s immensely brilliant. But there’s a little bit more freedom and Doctor Who madness in Dot and Bubble. There’s a sense of fun. And monsters in the middle of it.

“So although it’s Black Mirror-like, it’s more Doctor Who. It’s got the bones and the blood of our favourite show. I hoot a lot when I watch it.”

Ultimately, we do think that one of the best things that any long-running show can do is give itself some license to explore and have a little bit of fun. These are, after all, the things that will help to keep a series on the air for many years and have people constantly rethinking expectations. In a way, every single show out there needs something like this.

