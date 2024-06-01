Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: A June 2024 update

As we move into the month of June 2024, is there anything more that can be said about Outlander season 7 episode 9?

First and foremost, know that it’s been a rather long wait to even get to this point. Filming for the season has been done for over a year but for some inexplicable reason, Starz is not releasing the second half of this season until November. It would be great to dive deeper into the reasons why, but it may not be all that complicated compared to other shows and situations that are out there. The reality here is mostly just that Starz wants to just make you wait so they can space out the remainder of the series. The eighth and final season is currently in production and yet, there is no confirmation yet that it will premiere in 2025 — who knows what the network wants to do there? Remember that they also have the Blood of My Blood prequel to think about here, as well.

If we are lucky, at some point in June there could be a chance to get an official return date announced … but it still feels a bit premature. Why announce something five months in advance? It would be a pleasant surprise; unfortunately, the more likely scenario here is that an exact date ends up being revealed at some point later this summer.

On the surface, it appears as though there is one word to describe the next batch of episodes here: Nostalgic. This is a chance to see Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian all in Scotland, where they could encounter some unfinished business. Meanwhile, Roger is going to be back in the past, where he does whatever he can in order to locate Jemmy.

In the end, there is still a lot to look forward to — the problem comes via the waiting.

