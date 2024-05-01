Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: A May 2024 update

Now that we have officially arrived into the month of May, what can we say regarding an Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date? Make no mistake, we want more of the show — and we’d love to have it back at some point sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, the bad news has to be the following: We are going to be waiting for a good while. Starz announced not too long ago that the series was going to be returning in November, so much longer than anyone expected to wait. Unfortunately, we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests that things are going to be changing in regards to this. The plan remains what it is, and by virtue of that, the odds of us learning much more about season 7B this month are extraordinarily low.

In some ways, the irony here at present is quite simple: There’s almost a better chance that we hear about season 8 this month than we do season 7. That’s because the final season is currently in production, and there are a few teases that often come around as a result of filming starting up. Our general sentiment is that all of the remaining episodes will have plenty of action, but also some emotion and nostalgia roped in at the same time. These are, after all, some of the things that this franchise does best! They’ve long done a good job of hitting you in the feels and making you invested in Jamie, Claire, and just about everyone else. There is no reason to suspect that any of this is about to change.

The biggest appealing thing plot-wise about the second half of Outlander season 7 is simply getting to see Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian back in Scotland. This is something that we have not had in some time, and it marks an opportunity to see some old faces again.

