Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan on emotional filming

For everyone out there excited to see Outlander season 8, know this: There is going to be a lot of emotional stuff down the road. How can you not be, all things considered? This is a really difficult final chapter for some of these characters, but also for the performers who have been a part of this world for so many years.

Of course, front and center here we are talking here about none other than Sam Heughan. Speaking to fans at The Land Con 6 in Paris (per TV Insider), here is some of what the actor had to say about a recent table read for some of the final episodes:

“It’s really hard for me. We had a read-through where… all the cast sits around a table and we read the episode so that everyone can hear it, but they made it a very special occasion.

“… We were on a castle set, so we’re in this magnificent castle in the studio, and they had a bagpipe player… they were playing ‘The Skye Boat Song,’ the theme tune, and I just… I was gone, I started crying.”

Now, we would be crying too — just throwing that out there. This is a hugely significant moment and something very few shows ever get to achieve. It was life-changing for everyone involved!

When will we get to see these episodes?

Probably not for a LONG time. It could be late 2025 or even early 2026 — it is really just about whatever the folks at Starz decide is right for them in terms of their subscribers. That’s a super-hard thing to know on the outside looking in. We just know the show is going to have a separate ending from the Diana Gabaldon books, which are going to run a little bit longer.

