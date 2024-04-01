Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: An April 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn about an official Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date over the course of April? Remember that it wasn’t that long ago when we first heard that the series will be coming back in November — so are we going to hear something more soon?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following: As of right now, it feels pretty darn unlikely. Just remember for a moment here that we’re still more than six months away from seeing the show again, which honestly feels insane when you remember that filming for season 7 wrapped up a long time ago already. Starz more than likely gave us the November premiere just to give us something to cling to, at least for a certain amount of time. They can offer up a little more specific information when we get around to August or September — that’s at least the timeline we’d consider for now.

If there is some more news on Outlander that is going to come up over the course of April, it could be about season 8! Of course, the challenge when it comes to this is just how much the show can really give away long-term given where we are right now. It’s possible that a couple of castings are revealed and if nothing else, those could give us a tiny sense of where the story could be eventually heading.

Above all else, we imagine that the remaining episodes are going to be full of drama, excitement, big character moments, and also nostalgia. This show has been so instrumental to Starz and to its genre, and it only makes sense that it ends with the biggest splash possible. Fingers crossed, it lives up to the hype and then some.

