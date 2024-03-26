Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe start filming

For everyone out there eager for Outlander season 8 to start filming, consider this article a source of great news! Production is officially underway in Scotland, and we hope that there is some more great news coming on this subject pretty soon.

Want to know more about it now? Well, if you head over to the show’s official YouTube, you can see a new behind-the-scenes video featuring Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and several other cast members as they reminisce about the past several years of their lives. This has been a long but incredible journey for everyone as they have gone through so much working on this show — think long hours, at times harsh weather, and of course traveling all over the world to promote it. While it is hard to think about this being the final season (and not getting a season for every book in the Diana Gabaldon series), eight seasons is a lot within the present-day TV climate, where a number of shows get canceled or end after four or five.

Of course, the craziest thing about production being underway right now is that there’s a chance that filming will be done before the second half of Outlander season 7 premieres. As of right now, it appears as though the show will be back with the remaining eight episodes of this season in November. Season 8 is currently slated to have ten episodes.

So when will these final installments air? Well, let’s just hope that you are extremely patient here, as the plan could be waiting until late 2025 or early 2026. With the way in which Starz is slow-playing a lot of their releases at this point, it is probably good to have realistic expectations.

Remember, as well, that the final season is not the end of the franchise. There is a prequel coming in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and there is also a chance for other off-shoots someday.

