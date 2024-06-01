The Boys season 4: New Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher video

Leading into the premiere of The Boys season 4 on Prime Video in a couple of weeks, there is certainly quite a bit to be excited for! Sure, there will be gross-out moments, violent, and probably a few jaw-droppers, but also moments that will cause you to laugh uproariously.

So, leading up to that, why not also laugh courtesy of Jack Quaid and Jessie T. Usher? The two actors behind Hughie and A-Train ironically have sat down together for the latest edition of the Terror Jar video series … and yes, there’s a lot to talk about here beyond just what happened to Robin.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

If you head over here, you can hear Quaid proclaim that the two characters could bury the hatched while at a Billy Joel show. Meanwhile, they talk about being covered in blood, Jack cracking up when he was supposed to be in a coma on-screen, and a wide array of other topics. These videos have become one of the most entertaining parts of the promotional process this season, mostly because of the rare opportunities that they provide to let you get to know the actors as well as the characters. Everyone involved here knows that the show can be absurd — and really, the absurdity is the point. Why not lean into that whenever you can for the sake of a few extra laughs?

Now, of course we do hope that Hughie and A-Train actually do find some more common ground eventually … especially when you consider the fact that A-Train has been effectively bullied and mistreated by Homelander for so long that he really should try to find his way to the other side. Maybe redemption is not fully possible … but change? It’s hard to rule that out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys right now, including what else is coming up for Jeffrey Dean Morgan

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4 for Hughie and A-Train?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







