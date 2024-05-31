The Chi season 6 episode 13 spoilers: Douda’s birthday

Next week on The Chi season 6 episode 13, you are going to see Douda’s birthday … but is anyone really down to celebrate?

At this point, we don’t think we have to come on here and say it’s a shock this guy is even still around. He’s been a central adversary for a lot of characters for a while now and typically, people in this position get taken out. We thought once upon a time he’d be gone at the midseason finale and that didn’t happen. We’ll see what happens over the rest of the season, but it would be pretty ironic if his birthday of all places is when something happens.

Want to know a little bit more now about what the road ahead could look like? Then go ahead and check out the full The Chi season 6 episode 13 synopsis:

Douda’s birthday sparks emotions; shocking news brings new problems for Emmett and Kiesha; Damien makes a surprising discovery while Alonzo takes a bold step.

Why do Kiesha and Emmett have to go through even more problems at this point? Haven’t they dealt with enough? Apparently, no.

Are we in the home stretch of the season at this point?

You can argue it given that there are only a handful of episodes left! We know that there is a season 7 coming, so you don’t have to worry about that as you dive into the remainder of the story. With that being said, we will at least go ahead and note that there are still a lot of tough times coming and there is no guarantee that the entire cast makes it there. Just remember that throughout the promotion of this season, there have been some pretty ominous quotes suggesting that tragic times are coming.

What do you most want to see moving into The Chi season 6 episode 13?

