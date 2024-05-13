The Chi season 6 spoilers: A major death coming

Before we get around to the end of The Chi season 6, you should go ahead and know this: A major tragedy is coming to this world. There is a significant death (or deaths) coming before the season wraps and even though we’ve seen characters pass away in this world before, it doesn’t make it easier.

From the start, the premise of the show was to take an unflinching look at life on the South Side and unfortunately, that does mean tragedy here and there. These people go through tough times, and we just have to wait and see who arrives on the other side.

In speaking on this subject further in an interview with TVLine, here is some of what Jacob Latimore (who plays Emmett) had to say on the subject:

Even reading at the table read, we were just, ‘Oh, wow.’ We could just feel what the audience is going to feel.

In the end, this is something that is going to hit all of us hard and at this point, we really just have to prepare for that. It may not be easy, but there could be a significant story reason for it. Or, at the very least, we hope so. There’s nothing worse than a character dying simply for the sake of shock value, and we want to believe that The Chi wouldn’t just do that at this point in the run.

There are still a number of episodes still to go through season 6, so go ahead and have your tissues at the ready. After all, you never quite know with this show when things are going to happen — but even with a major death coming, we want to have hope for at least some characters in the mix of things.

