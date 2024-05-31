Severance season 2 premiere date: Why the long wait?

Is something going on when it comes to Severance season 2 over at Apple TV+? Why are we waiting so long to see it?

At this particular point in time, it feels relatively easy to understand any and all frustrations that are out there. The Adam Scott series first started production back in October 2022, and it only recently wrapped production. Now, we are in a spot where we are stuck waiting to see how post-production fares, and then also what the streaming service itself decides when it comes to a start date.

For now, it does at least appear likely that the series will be out before the end of the year — as for why we are being forced to wait so long in the first place, look towards the industry strikes of last year. Severance was deep into production when the WGA strike began, and that caused everyone to shut down shortly after. It was not until months after both this and the SAG-AFTRA strike concluded that the cast and crew were back on set. The AMPTP could have avoided this situation with a new deal, but it took an extremely long span of time for that to happen.

Beyond the strikes, it is also worth remembering that creatively, Severance is also a show that takes a lot of intense concentration to make — you are dealing with what can be best described as a very high-concept premise and when you are dealing with a situation like this, you do have to recognize that a great deal of patience is absolutely required.

The one silver lining

This is not Stranger Things or House of the Dragon. Because of that, post-production should not last another five or six months. It is why a late summer / early fall premiere date still sounds realistic, and there is reason to hope for a specific announcement before too long.

