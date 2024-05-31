Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Is Ellen Pompeo returning?

Will Ellen Pompeo be coming back moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 21? If there are questions and or confusion, that makes sense! After all, you can argue that this was the intention for the start when the writers decided to unleash that Chestnut Hill revelation.

Here is what can be said for now: Neither Pompeo nor the show have said anything to indicate that season 20 was her final season. However, it is important to note that since she is no longer a full-time cast member, there is no longer a guarantee that she could appear in a certain amount of episodes. So much of it will be dependent on what happens when it comes to her schedule, as she does have other projects in the works. Meanwhile, there may also need to be the right stories that are required in order to feature her.

Ultimately, it feels inevitable that you are going to be seeing Ellen again, mostly because of the following: If tonight was the end, don’t you think someone would have announced it? Pompeo understands better than anyone how important this show and her character are to fans. There is no reason to think that she would just leave fans with a final episode without telling them in advance.

