Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Given that tonight serves as the season 20 finale, it makes perfect sense to be thinking already about a Grey’s Anatomy season 21 at ABC. The network gave it a green light some time ago, not that there was any reason for concern there. Even though the network ended Station 19 this year, it does still feel like they want the medical drama on the air as long as possible.

With that being said, it is moving forward with some tweaks. For starters, Jake Borelli is seemingly being cut in a cost-cutting move, and it has been reported that Midori Francis (Yasuda) will also be leaving. Both actors could return next season to see their storylines wrap up. Many actors will also be missing in certain episodes to lower the overall budget … so what we’re trying to say here is that even though Grey’s Anatomy is coming back, even it is not immune to some of the changes in the industry.

So when will it be back? There is no firm premiere date yet, but it feels fair to assume you will see it starting back in either late September or early October. The new season will be longer than season 20, and it will also be on later — think 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This timeslot change may be another reason why there are some budget cuts, given that there are typically fewer viewers around at that time.

Now, there are still a lot of questions that still need to be answered moving forward — take the potential future of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, or whether or not there will be any other exits.

When will more information emerge?

For now, let’s just say that you will need a certain amount of patience — filming will be kicking off at some point this summer, and around then, a few more details are going to surface.

