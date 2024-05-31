Shrinking season 2 premiere date: Why the long wait?

Is there a chance that some further news regarding Shrinking is going to be announced in the relatively near future? On paper, it feels like there is reason for hope. Production started off months ago in Los Angeles, and it certainly makes sense for the streaming service to get further information out there about it and soon.

After all, remember the following: Shrinking season 1 wrapped more than a year ago and incredibly-long hiatuses are not always easy with a comedy. You want it to feel like this is a natural part of viewers’ routine, and at this point, that is certainly not the case.

Ultimately, the long wait here is largely a function of the industry strikes of last year, plus also the specific timing of them. Because of when certain shows filmed over the past couple of years, it impacted some more than others. The Jason Segel – Harrison Ford series would have almost certainly been in production earlier in the event the strikes did not happen and the AMPTP opted to strike a deal sooner.

One other issue that the series needed to contend with? The schedules of many of their stars. Segel and Ford are both big names, and Harrison in particular also has major projects within the world of Marvel as well as the prequel to Yellowstone in 1923.

A premiere-date prognosis

Because Shrinking is a series that can turn around episodes rather quickly, there is at least reason to hope that you will see it back at some point in 2025 — though it may be closer to the end of the year. One other thing to keep into consideration here is the fact that technically, Apple TV+ can do whatever they want when these episodes are completed; they are not beholden to release them within any particular timeframe.

Related – Be sure to learn more on Shrinking now, including an appearance for Brett Goldstein

What do you most want to see on Shrinking season 2, no matter when the series premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates that are on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







