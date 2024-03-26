Shrinking season 2 spoilers: Brett Goldstein officially cast

After a good many rumors over the past week-plus, it’s now official: Brett Goldstein is coming on board season 2 of Shrinking.

According to a report from Deadline, the series co-creator and Ted Lasso star (Roy Kent!) will be appearing on-screen in some sort of guest-star capacity. The site notes that there were multiple attempts in the past to get Goldstein in front of the camera for this show, but it was really a matter of finding the right role.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SHRINKING videos!

While there are no official details as of yet when it comes to Brett’s role, our sentiment is that he probably wanted a role that was far and away different from the gruff soccer legend turned coach at AFC Richmond. Roy Kent is in some ways totally different from the actor / writer in real life, who seems far more upbeat and less cynical. We would love to see him as a patient for Jason Segel’s character of Jimmy, but time will tell in regards to that.

Filming for Shrinking season 2 is currently in production. While there is no firm premiere date for it just yet, our hope is that it is going to surface at some point later this year. Given that season 1 wrapped up more than a year ago, we’d hate to have to wait longer than that. (We do tend to think that filming was already delayed due to the industry strikes of last year.)

If you have not seen the first season of the show yet, now is the chance to catch up! Not only is it extremely funny, but you also may have the best performance from Harrison Ford in years as Paul, Jimmy’s colleague and a therapist with a number of problems away from the job.

Related – Get some more news on Shrinking now, including other premiere date discussions

What do you think about Brett Goldstein joining Shrinking season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







