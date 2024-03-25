Shrinking season 2 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

Is there a chance we’re going to learn more about a Shrinking season 2 premiere date over the course of the spring?

For those who are unaware, let’s start off by noting that production is underway for the Harrison Ford – Jason Segel comedy! It has been a long time coming, and we do tend to think that things were pushed back amidst the industry strikes of last year.

Ultimately, because the show is currently in production, we have a hard time thinking that there is going to be a premiere date announcement in the near future. Instead, it is our feeling that this will be coming a little later on down the road. If we can actually see the show back in late summer or fall, we’ll consider ourselves lucky.

So what could we end up getting an announcement for in the near future? Something related to casting makes sense, largely because Apple TV+ has been pretty quiet on that front.

In general, we are pretty curious to see exactly what the streaming service does to push this show, given that despite its fantastic season 1, it really seems to be hovering underneath the radar right now. That could change by the time it comes back, especially if there aren’t many other comedies out there at that time.

What is the story going to be?

For Jimmy, a lot of it may be about coming to terms with what his therapy did in regards to Grace, who pushed her husband off a cliff. How responsible is he for that? Guilt could be a big part of the story moving forward in general. Shrinking is a show that is a lot about healing, but Jimmy knows better than anyone that helping others sometimes comes easier than helping yourself.

