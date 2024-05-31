9-1-1 season 8 spoilers: Can Bobby really return to work?

As you get prepared to see 9-1-1 season 8 on ABC, it certainly feels like Bobby Nash is in a pretty darn precarious position.

Is he still alive? Sure, and that is the part of this that allows us all to breathe a big easier for the moment. However, the bad news is that Gerrard is now coming in to lead the 118 and that’s not something that anyone really wants. Can it be undone?

Well, there are two separate problems that are at work here at the same time. First, there’s the issue that Bobby has to prove that he is fit for coming back to work. Then, there is also the issue of him previously resigning. How do you walk all of that back?

If you were confused why Bobby even decided to stroll back into the firehouse with all of this in mind, rest assured of this: Peter Krause is right there with you! Here is some of what he had to say to TV Insider:

I’m not really sure. I’m assuming he has to go through some physical tests or something. It was a little strange for me playing that at the end. I thought, oh, I guess he just assumes that he can go back. Did he suffer a little minor amnesia like Chimney and not realize that he’d turned in his resignation? So that was sort of a leap, I think that he just had to think that he would show up at the firehouse and then he could go right back to work.

Ultimately, Krause’s explanation makes some sense, and you could add to this the idea that he may have felt like he’d just go ahead and get his post back just because of what he had gone through. Things don’t always work that way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

