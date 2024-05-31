9-1-1 season 7 finale: Is Gerrard now in charge?

It certainly made sense that the 9-1-1 season 7 finale was going to have some cliffhanger … but what was it? Once Bobby’s fate was confirmed, the producers had to look elsewhere. That led to them taking more of a direct look at Gerrard of all people, who seems to now be in charge of the 118. His arrival came right when it seemed like Bobby was going to be back after nearly dying and being on life support.

Is this going to create problems aplenty at the station? You better believe it, mostly because camaraderie is important to the success of this sort of place. What do you do in the event that you have a boss you don’t love? You still have a job to do, but it is so much harder to do it. That is especially the case when you also know that there is a better person out there.

Speaking on the subject of what could be coming next to TVLine, here is some of what Ryan Guzman (who plays Eddie) had to say about all of it:

“Eddie doesn’t really know Gerrard yet, but from what he’s heard, he’s the worst parts of a human being … So is that going to propel Eddie to go back to what he came from — a ‘masculine’ man who doesn’t talk about his emotions? Is that going to make Eddie go back to a version of himself that didn’t lead him any anywhere healthy? Who knows. If you take that away, all kinds of chaos can happen.”

It feels like this could at least be a story for the producers to play around with over the next few weeks — given the politics that go into a place like a fire station behind the scenes, it does not feel like a quick resolution is coming.

Related – Get more news now regarding when 9-1-1 season 8 is going to premiere

What did you think about the big Gerrard ending for 9-1-1 season 7?

Also, where do you think the show is going to go from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







