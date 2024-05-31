FBI: International season 4 premiere date: Reveal expectations

When is an FBI: International season 4 premiere date going to be announced at CBS? Ideally, sooner rather than later. However, at the same time, you do have to look at history and precedent in these sort of situations to get a real, accurate read on things.

With this in mind, let’s remind you now that it is pretty common for the network to not release premiere dates alongside the fall schedule; with that, it is hardly a surprise to be in this situation now. If you exclude last year (a bit of an outlier given the industry strikes), CBS tends to reveal their fall premiere dates in late June / early July. This is what you can expect in regards to International as well. The show should be coming back at some point in either September or early October with new episodes, so be attuned to that.

For many fans of this particular show, the #1 news item they will want has less to do with a premiere date, and a little bit more to do with who is going to be on board as a new cast member. With Luke Kleintank departing the series earlier this season, it does feel like someone else is going to inevitably come on board as a series regular. It does feel like there will be a number of possible actors the producers could go with, but personally, it feels best to find someone who looks and feels rather different from what we’ve seen with Scott Forrester — mostly as a means of shaking things up. The more that you can do that, the more that International could somewhat break the mold.

Despite its strong ratings, this is not a show that tends to generate a lot of publicity for itself. It certainly feels like this should at least be one of the goals as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

