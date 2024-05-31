The Witcher season 4 premiere date: Why the long wait?

The Witcher season 4 is currently in production at Netflix, but it took a long time to get to this point. It will take even longer for it to air.

If you have missed some recent estimates we have done our best to provide over the past several weeks, signs point to the streaming service bringing it back, at the earliest, in summer 2025. Why so long? Well, it is a combination of a few different factors.

1. The industry strikes of last year – Even with an international production like this, it is fair to say that this still made a certain impact. How can it not since it was such a difficult time for the entire industry?

2. The Geralt recasting – Having to find a new lead took at least a certain amount of time, even if it seems like there were some opportunities to plan ahead here. (Remember that Liam Hemsworth already had familarity with the property.)

3. The sheer amount of time to make the show – This is not an easy process, as it takes several months to do the show and beyond just that, it has one of the longest post-production windows of any series out there due in part to the high number of visual effects.

Remember here that even when filming is done on this batch of episodes and they are ready to air, that also does not mean that Netflix is going to air them right away. This is a streaming service that will prioritize timing just as much as anything else, which does make a certain amount of sense given that there is a season 5 that has already been ordered — they need to ensure viewers stick around and remain energized for that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

