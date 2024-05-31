Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 spoilers: No Shemar Moore?

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2
Photo: Paramount+

You may have heard already that Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not be in Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2. So what about Shemar Moore?

Well, what makes the situation with Shemar different than the other former series regulars is that he’s publicly discussed a willingness to return on a number of occasions — even recently! (Henney and Gubler may be equally willing, but have chosen to be more quiet about it.) The issue that comes with bringing Derek Morgan back is simply a matter of scheduling. When you are a series regular of a series like SWAT, it does require an enormous commitment. This was certainly the cast for season 7 in particular, given that the cast and crew shot thirteen episodes in a compressed window following the industry strikes of last year.

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Erica Messer confirmed that Moore will be MIA for the upcoming season, while reminding all of us of the obvious reason why:

We didn’t have any [opportunity] this season; he was, he thought, finishing his run on S.W.A.T. , and now they have a renewal.

Given that the upcoming SWAT season 8 is set to run for 22 episodes, it remains unlikely that Shemar would have much of a role in the next chapter of Criminal Minds: Evolution, either. It is possible that he could be available for a few hours and beyond that, it’s tough to imagine it. The only way it could change is if the Paramount+ series films in the summer / a time that SWAT is not actually in production.

One way or another, we hope that Morgan will be turning up before the show wraps up…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

