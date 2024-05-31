The Boys season 4 video: The relevant Gen V story

With the premiere of The Boys season 4 coming on Prime Video in under two weeks, it makes sense to refresh yourself on a few things. Of course, there is a lot to remember from the first few seasons, but then you also have to loop in Gen V at the same time.

Are there going to be a lot of crossovers between the two shows? Both yes and no. Sam and Cate were each featured within the trailer for season 4, so they will have a presence; the same goes for the supe virus that was eventually possessed by Victoria Neuman. This could curtail Homelander and some other adversaries in theory; or, it could make her the most powerful person in the entire world.

If you head over here, you can get a quick refresher of a lot of the pertinent info from Gen V in under two minutes. The official account for The Boys re-affirms that this is not required viewing, and it does honestly feel like that is a statement that they will reassert on a number of occasions moving forward. They don’t want to scare away people who only watch the main show and not the spin-off … but they also want to reward those who do.

So while there will be elements from Gen V in the upcoming season, it will mostly still be about Homelander, Hughie, Annie, and may other familiar faces. Meanwhile, when the spin-off returns, it will remain largely about his own characters with a little bit of the flagship show mixed in. This is the formula that executive producer Eric Kripke and everyone else involved has determined to be a great success.

How do you think that the world of Gen V is going to be implemented on The Boys?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

