The Boys season 4 video: A new Billy Butcher spotlight

With the premiere of The Boys season 4 coming sooner rather than later, why not dive a little more into the world of Billy Butcher?

This week, the folks over at Prime Video released a new look back at this particular character (pictured above), and you can see that over at the link here. It does feel on paper like his story is going to be one of the most prominent ones right away in the new season, especially when you consider the fact that his life could be coming to an end sooner rather than later. His decision to take Temp V comes with some extremely devastating consequences and at this point, everything has already come home to roost. He could be driven to do something even more shocking now with The Boys, but isn’t there also going to be a big chance of pushback? Let’s just put it like this: We have a hard time thinking that every single person will be fully on board with this plan. That could include Annie, who is now seemingly separated from the Seven.

If there is one thing we find especially curious about this video, it is this: The lack of Karl Urban. Every other recap video that we’ve seen so far has featured the actor discussing their role. Yet, there is no Karl here. Is it just a scheduling issue? We have always found it interesting in general that Butcher has been the primary character used for a lot of the promotion of the show and yet, we’d consider Hughie and/or Annie to be the two main characters, with Homelander the central antagonist.

Now, we do wonder this: Could Butcher go so haywire to the point that he become an antagonist? For now, it’s at least something to wonder about a little bit further.

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4, especially for Butcher?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

