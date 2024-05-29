The Boys season 4 video: Antony Starr recaps Homelander’s arc

We have another new recap video for The Boys season 4, and let’s just say that this one comes with extra villainy. After all, we’re talking here about Homelander! He is the big bad of the entire series in our mind, played so brilliantly by Antony Starr. The character is a total psychopath who wants nothing more than praise and adoration. If he doesn’t get that, he basically throws a hissy fit and with that, destroys anyone in his path.

Moving into the next chapter, we know that the character has more power than ever … so how did we get her?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Well, if you head over here you can see a new video where Starr takes you through the journey of a guy he often calls “Homie.” He outlines some of what happened in regards to him and Soldier Boy last season, plus also various exploits involving milk and also what he decided to do in front of Ryan in the finale. This could be a season where Homelander spends more time with his son and honestly, that doesn’t feel like a great idea for anyone. Maybe with some people, having a kid around can soften them up. We’re not sure that will be the case here. Sure, Homelander would have wanted nothing more than a normal childhood as opposed to what he got, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to actually see the forest through the trees and give that to Ryan.

The biggest threats to Homelander’s reign of terror at Vought are pretty clear — you’ve got everyone over at The Boys, who now have Annie seemingly working alongside them. Beyond that, though, you also have Victoria Neuman, who seems willing to work with him at times but also has her own motives. Remember that Supe virus introduced over on Gen V? We do think that it will be a major player in what goes down from here.

Related – Get some more discussion now about The Boys season 4, especially through the lens of Jeffrey Dean Morgan

What do you think we’re going to see happen with Homelander throughout The Boys season 4?

Share your thoughts and theories now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







