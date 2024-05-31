Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, May 31, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Production is still happening in New York, so it makes sense to think more would be coming sooner rather than later.

Well, the first thing that should be noted here is the bad news: There is no installment of the Donnie Wahlberg / Tom Selleck series tonight. As great as it would be to have more to share here in the relatively-near future, it is just not happening. The plan remains for the network to bring the series back in the fall, and in the same timeslot that we have come to see it over the course of the past several years.

It is a little bit unusual for Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast to still be in production at this point in the year, but there is also a reason for it, one that allows everyone to finish out the show and then have room to pursue other opportunities. That would be more challenging if they were to take a break for the spring and re-start filming the final episodes in the summer.

As great as it would be for everyone to hold out on their next gig in hopes of a last-minute Blue Bloods revival, let’s just say that for now, it seems unlikely. CBS has already refuted the idea that they could change their mind here, as they will replace the show in the new year with SWAT. Anything can technically still happen, but it feels better for now to move forward with the expectation that this is the final season and be pleasantly surprised in the event that something does change.

No matter what the long-term future holds, be prepared for the next eight episodes to be a celebration of everything you have loved over the years. This is not the sort of show that would veer from that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

