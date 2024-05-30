Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? New season 2 hopes

Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? Of course, we want nothing more than to have the show back and sooner rather than later. Is that going to happen?

Well, let’s just say that the answer to this is a little bit of a bummer. There is no installment of the Carrie Preston series tonight, and there will not be one for some time, either. Last week marked the finale! It should not come as much of a shock that the summer break has began, largely due to the fact that this is how most network TV shows operate. The plan for now is to bring Elsbeth back again on CBS this fall. The first season was an absolute big-time success, so we have every reason in the world to think that the powers-that-be will want to keep things going.

So what can you anticipate in the next season? Well, a lot of fun standalone cases, and also some great guest stars! This is what the first season carved its reputation off of for the past several months. There are opportunities to potentially expand the universe, and even introduce Elsbeth’s son … at least if that is something that the producers want.

The hope is that moving into the start of the summer next month, CBS will go ahead and reveal some sort of official premiere — and perhaps some more news will follow in the weeks after the fact. All evidence suggests that season 2 will start either in late September or October. A lot will just depend on how the network wants to schedule things out.

In general, there are plenty of opportunities for the writers to have fun in season 2, especially with more episodes and the wind of the show’s success at their sails.

