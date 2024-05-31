Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, May 31, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? The Max Thieriot drama was off the air last week, but is everything about to change?

Of course, it goes without saying that it would be great to be able to dive more into what’s happening with Bode, Gabriela, and some other characters tonight; alas, it is not happening. The May 17 episode of the drama was the season 2 finale; there is a season 3 coming, but it will not be premiering until late September or early October. Further start-date details could be revealed within the next month or so.

While the premiere may still be months away, it absolutely does feel like there is work being done on Fire Country already, especially when it comes to the writers getting together story ideas and figuring out what the overall arc of the next chapter will be. It benefits them greatly to piece together parts of this in advance, largely because otherwise, you run the great risk of having to improvise on the spot during production. That can work out sometimes, but it is certainly a risk.

Odds are, season 3 will be able to address Gabriela’s marital status in the early going. Did she marry Diego, or call it off at the last second? Beyond that, Bode could continue his fight to become a full-time firefighter, while Three Rock will continue to have some sort of role on the story. Could it be tied more to Manny? Given the character’s recent arrest, it certainly feels like this is something that is at least work an extensive look at this point.

Some details should be revealed for the next season once production begins, including more casting news. A few others, however, may be under wraps until the weeks leading up to the premiere. Given the success of these episodes on CBS plus a spin-off in the works, the network will do their best to promote it extensively.

