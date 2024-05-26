Fire Country season 3 premiere date: When could it be revealed?

Given the shocking events of the season 2 finale, we do think there are a lot of people who want a Fire Country season 3 premiere date ASAP. How can you not? We need to see if Gabriela actually got married to Diego, let alone what other obstacles Bode could face on the outside.

Unfortunately, here is where some of the super-unfortunate news comes into play that you’re going to be waiting a long time to see what’s ahead. The plan is for the Max Thieriot drama to return in the fall, and it could be kicking off either in late September or October.

So when will a specific date be revealed? It’s not going to be for the rest of May, so go ahead and wipe out that possibility now. Instead, we’d say to look towards next month or early July as possibilities — CBS will probably reveal the good news for Fire Country at the same time as a lot of their other shows, as is the tradition.

The longer wait here is going to be tied to when we’ll actually start to see some of the first footage. At this point, our feeling is that we’ll be lucky to get it moving into late August or early September. Given that this is one of their bigger shows on the lineup, they probably will have a sizable campaign around it. Season 3 will have a much larger episode order than season 1, and don’t be shocked if there is also more work done to promote the Sheriff Country spin-off show, as well — take getting a chance to meet more potential cast members! That series ultimately will not air until the 2024-25 season, so you are going to be waiting a while.

