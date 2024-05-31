Chicago Med season 10 premiere date: When to expect reveal

A Chicago Med season 10 is officially coming to NBC at some point — it is largely just a matter of waiting at this particular point in time.

What is rather fascinating about the future here is simple: Even in this era where change is rampant in this franchise, this show is seemingly going to retain all of its cast from season 9. There is a showrunner change behind the scenes, but odds are, there will not be many substantial changes in terms of what you actually see on-screen. Wolf Entertainment values continuity — or, at least however much of it they can actually conjure up at just about any given moment.

Speaking of continuity, it is likely that NBC will want that and then some when it comes to a premiere date. One of the challenges last year was not having the medical drama on the air in the fall, but that was largely the fault of the studios involved in AMPTP negotiations. Things should return to normal this year — filming should start at some point in July and after that, the premiere should arrive in either late September or early October.

So when will a premiere date be revealed? For the time being, the hope has to be that an announcement will come circa the end of next month. This is in line with when NBC announces premiere dates for many of their non-strike seasons, and there is no reason to anticipate that a substantial change is going to come now. It also makes a good deal of sense to have the date out there ahead of the Olympics, given that this is when they can send much of their promotion into high gear.

It’s strange, but one of the biggest questions we have entering Chicago Med season 10 is this: Are you really going to do episode titles with ten words in them?

