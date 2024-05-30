Chicago PD season 12 premiere date: When could it be revealed?

There is no denying that Chicago PD season 12 is going to be different than anything we’ve seen in years. The season 11 finale made sure of that. Hailey Upton is gone and with that comes quite a ripple effect. There is no guarantee that Voight will ever open up to anyone again like he did with her. Meanwhile, there is also a chance that the team will have a totally-new member moving forward.

One of the hardest parts of the next few months will be the waiting, but there is at least one thing you can look forward to — an eventual premiere date announcement. When will it come? That is actually not as much of a mystery as you’d think — at least if the folks at NBC follow past trends.

Go ahead and throw 2023 out the window. Because of what happened with the industry strikes, it is an outlier and everyone was operating on a somewhat different schedule than usual. Moving forward, you can argue that things will be a bit more stable and similar to what there was in past years, which just so happens to be when premiere dates were announced for fall shows in late June / early July. This is what to expect this year, as well. New Chicago PD episodes should start off in late September or early October.

So when will the first legitimate teasers start to surface? A little bit of patience could be required here, but typically, the entire Chicago franchise gets going around mid-July. If there is a new full-time cast member, odds are something major will be announced around this. There is no fundamental reason for the show to do anything different here, especially given that you don’t want spoiler-hunters online or near the set to give it away for anyone in advance.

