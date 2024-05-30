The Gilded Age season 3 spoilers: Christine Baranski on big shift

Production on The Gilded Age season 3 is going to be kicking off later this summer, and signs suggest there will be a handful of big shifts. What is one of the biggest ones? Well, let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with Agnes and Ada’s relationship.

After all, for most of the series Agnes has been the one with the extraordinary wealth and control within the finale. However, her fortune found itself dwindling away in season 2, whereas her sister (played by Cynthia Nixon) shockingly ended up inheriting quite a sum. As a result of this, we are now in a spot where the dynamic between the two is going to change — and that’s without even mentioning some of the servants. There is someone new who everyone is going to answer to, so what will that look like? How will Agnes handle it?

Speaking to Variety, Christine Baranski (who plays Agnes) offered up a fun little quip as to what things could end up looking like:

Cynthia and I were laughing, imagining that Agnes is up in her room while Ada, who’s such a bohemian — she’s inviting all the stray cats and the unwed mothers into the house.

There is something true to the idea that moving forward here, you are going to see the Ada character thrown into the deep end — also, it could take her a substantial amount of time to get used to this! Still, this is the sort of show that The Gilded Age can have a ton of fun with, since it is a story that is realistic enough to work in the era, but also still fun enough to produce escapism worthy of a juicy, character-based drama that you would see in the present.

