The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: Why the long wait?

As you are probably aware already, we are in the midst of a wait for The Gilded Age season 3 that is pretty darn long. What are we looking at here? It’s rather simple. Production has not even started on the latest episodes of the period drama and by virtue of that, we are not sure that we see it back until we get around to at least the spring of next year, if not later than that.

When you think about it, we understand why some may be confused why a show like this has so many long breaks. After all, remember for a moment here that Julian Fellowes’ previous big-time show in Downton Abbey did a new season just about every year. There was a long pause between season 1 and season 2, and another long one is certainly coming now.

Would it be easy to say that the industry strikes of last year are a big factor in us having to wait so long? Sure, even if season 3 was not technically ordered at a time a lot of that was happening. Our theory is that the strikes caused season 2 to be held onto by HBO longer than they expected, which meant that there was a delay in season 3 being renewed. Meanwhile, it takes a good bit of time for scripts to be put together for a show this ambitious, and a number of major cast members have been filming some other projects as of late. The plan is that before the fall, everyone should be back on set working, and filming also takes a long time given all the costumes and locations. The budget here is far larger than Downton Abbey, hence why it does take longer to film and put together.

Now, do we think that plenty of viewers will check The Gilded Age out no matter when it airs? On that particular subject, we have absolutely no doubt. This is a show that is bringing a lot of excellent, engrossing stories to the table, and it has built up a solid core audience already.

With all that said, let’s hope that Bertha has something beyond the opera to focus on moving forward…

Related – Be sure to get some more new on The Gilded Age right now, including more discussion on filming

When do you think we are going to see The Gilded Age season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates that are going to be coming your way soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







