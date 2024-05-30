9-1-1 season 7 spoilers: Peter Krause on Bobby Nash’s journey

With the finale for 9-1-1 season 7 coming in just a matter of hours, why not go ahead and have a larger discussion about Bobby Nash?

As so many of you know already, we are entering this all-important chapter of the story with an awareness that Peter Krause’s character is in grave danger. He is on life support, and we do think there’s a distinct possibility that he never makes it back. This is the time in a lot of shows where actors do leave for an array of reasons … but we don’t know the true until we watch.

Speaking ahead of the series finale to TVLine, Krause himself did his part to reflect on his character and the overall journey — even if he did not give anything away at the same time:

“Bobby’s been a very fascinating character for me to play … When I first met with Ryan Murphy and he pitched [Bobby’s story] to me, I thought, ‘That’s a lot of people to die in a fire.’ But I love that 9-1-1 is a vehicle for storytelling about resilience, and in Bobby’s case, redemption. I’ve really enjoyed playing him. There are some harder days in terms of the emotional work, but we’re pushing what you can do on network television.”

Peter has had an extraordinary career over the past few decades, and he’s certainly had a unique opportunity to star on three different hits in Six Feet Under, Parenthood, and now this. He may remain one of the most underrated and bankable stars out there, and we will be sad if this is the end. Would we also get it if Krause wanted to move on and try other things? Sure, but there is no evidence at the moment that this is something that he actually wants.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

