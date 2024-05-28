9-1-1 season 7 finale spoilers: Huge changes ahead for Eddie?

The 9-1-1 season 7 finale is coming to ABC in just a couple of days, and we know already what one focus is going to be: Bobby’s fate. How can it not be? Based on the images that we’ve seen of Athena at his hospital bed, there are serious concerns that the character will not make it.

Obviously, we’d love nothing more than to see Peter Krause return for a season 8. However, it also makes sense to approach the finale knowing that after a certain point, actors do sometimes like to move on to other things. Also, networks also tend to remove cast members to cut costs. These are things you have to at least think about.

Now, let’s shift gears here to talk a little bit more about Eddie, who has absolutely been in the midst of some complicated stuff when it comes to his personal life. He tends to be mistake-prone, and often does not see the forest through the trees. Is all of this about to come back to haunt him? Based on what Ryan Guzman had to say to TV Insider, it certainly feels possible:

“There are some bombshells coming … There are some massive events coming for Eddie. And as far as we know, Eddie has always kind of had somebody to run to. He might not have anybody to run to anymore for Season 8. Yeah, there are things that are going to be happening in Eddie’s life that are going to leave him feeling isolated. … Season 8 is going to be almost like a refresh button for Eddie, starting into this new lifestyle of his and how to navigate uncharted waters.”

At this point, Eddie may even need to do something more to win Christopher back over — this is going to be a hard season for him ahead. He will have to figure out how to navigate it, and it is not going to be easy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

