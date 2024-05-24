9-1-1 season 7 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Will Bobby die?

Next week on 9-1-1 season 7 episode 10, you’re going to see the finale — are you ready for something action-packed and emotional? Well, that’s where we are at the moment! This show tends to go big at the end of the season, but the word “big” doesn’t always mean one thing.

Unfortunately, in this instance we are talking about the fate of one Bobby Nash, who is clearly in grave danger entering this installment and it remains to be seen if he will make it out of the last-minute escape from the fire tonight. He helped to bring Athena back, only for his heart to stop afterwards. He was then put on a ventilator, and the promo for the finale suggested that he may already be gone. Athena had to prepare to say goodbye, an idea that she did not want to accept.

The closing seconds of the preview showed that he may be flatlining … but is this really going to be it for Peter Krause as a series regular? We have to entertain the idea, even if we don’t want to. If nothing else, nothing has been reported at this point suggesting that season 7 is going to be the final one for the actor — there is still a chance that a miracle happens and he finds his way back. At this point, how can we not root for that, all things considered? Bobby and Athena are the heart and soul of this show.

Of course, the major question that we’re left to wonder here is even if Bobby survives, what his future may actually be. Could he actually go back to work after all of this? It could mean another big change is ahead.

At the moment, here is all we can do: Take a deep breath, and then brace for whatever the creative team has planned.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

