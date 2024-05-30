Doctor Who season 14 episode 6: Jonathan Groff’s appearance

It was first revealed some time ago that Jonathan Groff would be appearing on Doctor Who season 14 at some point before the finale. Why not uncover some further details today?

The folks over at BBC One have officially confirmed now that “Rogue” is the title for the sixth installment, and it is coming in just over one week’s time. This is the episode that features a Bridgerton era setting and will feature the former Manhunter star in the title role. As you would imagine, things are going to be so much crazier than you would ever first imagine.

For more, just go ahead and check out the full Doctor Who season 14 episode 6 synopsis below:

The Doctor and Ruby land in 1813, where guests at a duchess’s party are being murdered and a mysterious bounty hunter called Rogue is about to change the Doctor’s life forever.

Now, the further question you should be asking yourselves here is rather simple: What can actually change the Doctor’s life forever at this point? Think about the number of forms they have taken over the years already, let alone all of the different life revelations — the Timeless Child twist is certainly one that stands out.

Could Rogue actually be the One Who Waits?

This is a fun little theory to consider at present, largely due to the fact that this mysterious Big Bad should really be played by someone who has a considerable amount of talent and charisma. However, it also feels like whoever is playing them should also be available for a number of appearances, and it is hard to imagine Groff’s schedule being altogether clear when you think about how busy he is in between Broadway and a lot of the other work that he’s had over the past few years.

Still, this is a fun theory to think about amidst a number of other ones that have formulated over the past several weeks.

