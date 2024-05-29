Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Jeremy Renner on ‘self-doubt’

When Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premieres on Paramount+ this weekend, you will be thrown right back into the action and drama of Mike’s world. Just know that for Jeremy Renner behind the scenes, nothing was anywhere close to as easy getting the show back off the ground after a long wait and also a recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident.

In past interviews leading up to the premiere, the actor has noted that he needed to have his hours adjusted in order to make sure he could function properly on-set. Meanwhile, in a new chat with Entertainment Tonight, he admits that he was worried about being able to “perform just basic duties like walking.” It was a spot that, mentally, he had never experienced before on a job:

“It was something unlike I really felt before, I was in a place of self-doubt … [I thought a lot that] I don’t know if I’m physically capable of — ’cause you know, it’s 12 hours, 14 hours on a set. Whether you’re doing stunts or not, it’s exhausting.”

Remember that with a job like this, it requires a great deal of stamina, energy, or focus. There is a lot of standing and repetition that comes with nailing scenes time and time again across multiple takes. It is beyond admirable that Jeremy took on such a challenge a little over a year removed from the accident.

Now, how will viewers respond to the new season? That remains to be seen, especially since you have to still immerse yourself in the world of the show. There is no question that Renner himself is an inspiration to millions of people out there, but Mike? He still has to be thought of as a separate person within this world, even if that is a difficult thing to do at times.

