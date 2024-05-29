Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere spoilers: ‘Soldier’s Heart’

We know that it’s been a long time coming, but on Sunday night the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere is going to be here. With that, what lies ahead here?

Well, “Soldier’s Heart” is the title for the episode, and almost right away the Jeremy Renner show is going to be moving into high gear. we hope that you’re ready for that, given that with such a short episode order, a lot of things are going to be moving quickly.

Want to learn more? Then check out the newly-released Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiere synopsis below:

As tragedy befalls Kingstown, tensions run high; the city welcomes a new member of the Russian mafia.

Given that the season is starting with said “tragedy,” you can pretty easily understand why things need to be moving quickly! It is our hope that Mike will deal with threats new and old this season as we also have some great opportunities to learn more about his past. The mafia will probably be an important presence for a lot of the season, and of course this will come with its own challenges.

Are we going to see record viewership for the season?

At this point, it definitely feels like there is a good possibility of that! Just remember for a moment that one of the biggest drivers for this season is going to be Renner himself, especially since he has become such an inspirational figure the past year-plus ever since his near-fatal snowplow accident. He’s been candid already about his recovery, even noting at times that the production schedule needed to be adjusted in order for him to have ample time to rest after long shooting days.

