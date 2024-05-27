Mayor of Kingstown season 3 spoilers: A new Jeremy Renner tease

The premiere of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is coming in a mere matter of days to Paramount+ — so what more can we say about it?

Well, there will certainly be a lot of chatter coming up throughout the week about Jeremy Renner in terms of his incredible road to recovery. For the sake of this article, though, why not talk a little bit more about the actual story? We know that Mike has been facing so much trouble both in terms of prison drama and what’s outside of it, as well.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Renner indicated that moving forward, you are going to have a chance to diver further into Mike’s past. Not only that, but also some chances to see how it will impact him in the present:

“We’ve talked about his backstory, that he had been incarcerated. It was always touched on … We’ll dig into it more this season. There’s a guy from his past that comes in.”

Mike is a guy who has been rough around the edges from the very beginning and by virtue of that, it felt inevitable that we are going to get to this point. From our vantage point, the biggest question is simply what he decides to do when certain parts of his past are exposed, as we do not think that it is going to be an altogether easy thing for him to handle. Could it cause some trust issues for everyone around him? At the moment, it certainly feels as though almost everything is on the table, and you gotta go ahead and be prepared for that in advance.

Now, just remember that Mayor of Kingstown season 3 will have a lot of other unexpected challenges for Mike, as well. Nothing is going to feel altogether straightforward.

