Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 5/30?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, and can the same be said for both SVU and Organized Crime? All three of these shows had captivating episodes not too long ago, and it makes an element of sense to want them back as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, the reality here is that wanting them back does not mean that they will be back tonight. There are no plans for them to be on the rest of the spring (including tonight), or the entirety of the summer. This is standard-operating procedure for most landmark TV dramas, so this is not something that should feel altogether shocking in itself.

Instead, you can be prepared to see at least the flagship show and then also SVU moving into September and October. Meanwhile, the future of Organized Crime is a little more unclear, and for good reason. Just remember for a moment here that the show is moving over to Peacock and at the moment, there is no official premiere date or even plan beyond a ten-episode order.

For now, we would profess a certain amount of patience, given the fact that there are not plans for a lot of major announcements until at least late summer. That is when, at least for now, we would imagine something akin to a more formal premiere date announcement. After that, there is a chance that you will hear more about guest stars or filming starting in July.

It has been stated before, including by Mariska Hargitay, that the full-time return of Amanda Rollins is atop many a wishlist. If there is one headline in particular we would love to see over the next several weeks, this would be it, almost without question. We just have to wait and see what materializes.

