Camryn Manheim leaving Law & Order after season 23 finale

As we prepare for the Law & Order season 23 finale on NBC next week, there is going to be another changing of the guard.

In a post on Instagram, Camryn Manheim confirmed that she will be departing the series and her role of Lt. Kate Dixon at the end of the season. Here is some of what she had to say:

“I had the most incredible experience being a part of the Law & Order Universe, and more importantly the Wolfpack … I’m so thankful for the three wonderful seasons that I spent with this wildly talented cast of merry pranksters. Mehcad Brooks, Reid Scott, Connie Shi, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn and Sam Waterston. Not to mention the stellar guest stars that came in and out of the studio doors.”

In a way, we absolutely should be prepared for these sort of changes behind the scenes with this and just about every other Dick Wolf drama under the sun. Just think about some of the changes that we’ve seen as of late already! Jeffrey Donovan departed Law & Order leading into season 23. Meanwhile, Sam Wasterston left midway through the season and was replaced by Goldwyn. This is a world where change is commonplace and in that sense, we cannot be shocked that a lot of it has happened — and likely will continue to happen for some time as well.

At least we already know that there is a season 24 coming, right? That is something you’ll have a chance to see on NBC this fall, and we are excited to get more and more into it over the course of the summer. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there are no other exits leading up to it, given that we have seen a number of them already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

