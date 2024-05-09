Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 finale spoilers: A lament

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 finale. Are you excited for what lies ahead … or nervous?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that “Stabler’s Lament” is the title for the installment, and the #1 question we have a result is simple: Which Stabler are we talking about here? Are there reasons for multiple people in the family to be in grave danger? Well, the simple answer to that seems to be yes, all things considered. There is going to be chaos, heated discussions, and hopefully a little bit of closure. A lot of what we’ve seen this whole season is about family, and that has been refreshing. After all, for all the years we’ve watched Christopher Meloni’s character, there was never this big of an opportunity to dive into his history and some of the other people within his life. There has been something really valuable about this journey.

Now, let’s get more into the story. Below, the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 13 synopsis gives you a better sense of what lies ahead here:

05/16/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When the ATF Bureau plans a raid of Redcoat’s warehouse, Trisha promises to help Stabler keep Joe Jr. safe. Bell comes face to face with the man who killed Sam. Another Stabler family dinner causes tensions to run high. TV-14

Will there be some element of closure?

We do tend to think so but, at the same time, there is also a chance that a few questions are still out there moving forward. It’s a way to make sure that viewers still watch! Given some recent news about this particular show, it may be all the more important…

Related – Law & Order: Organized Crime is heading to Peacock for season 5!

What do you most want to see moving into the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







