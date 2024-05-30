Is 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 5/30/24?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to also have back both 9-1-1 and Station 19? Typically, this is a time when shows are off the air for the summer — we would absolutely understand if there was some skepticism out there that either one of these shows was going to continue.

With that being said, this is where we have to share the good, albeit bittersweet news — all three of these shows are on the air tonight. Unfortunately, the episodes you are about to see are finales, and that also means that there’s a lot of emotional stuff you will be checking out as well. We hope that you’re prepared for a ton of tears and surprises all across the board. Two of these series are going to be coming back for another season; meanwhile, the other is gone for good.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and view synopses for all three episodes below…

9-1-1 season 7 episode 10, “All Fall Down” – Following the devastating fire at the Nash home, Bobby’s fate remains uncertain, while Athena embarks on a mission to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Hen and Karin engage in a heated custody battle, while Christopher grapples with forgiving Eddie.

At this point, the biggest question entering the finale here is clearly what will happen with Bobby. Is there really a chance that Peter Krause is going to leave the show?

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 10, “Burn It Down” – Wildfires threaten the Seattle region, leading to a flood of patients and emergency procedures. The doctors juggle overcapacity in the ER, complex surgeries and personal stress. Meanwhile, Meredith makes a rash decision that can’t be undone.

Station 19 season 7 episode 10, “One Last Time” – As Station 19 continues to battle an existential wildfire, the team grapples with the possibility of a future that will be changed forever.

As many of you know at this point, this is the series finale of the firefighter show — we are prepared for a ton of emotional moments.

Related – Get some more discussion now on the Grey’s Anatomy finale, plus also the long-term future

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Station 19 over at ABC tonight?

Which finale are you most excited to see? Which one are you the most nervous about? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a ton of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







