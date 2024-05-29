Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 13 thoughts

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? After what you saw last week, it makes perfect sense to not just want more, but sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here to share some of the bad news — there is no new installment on the air tonight. Last week’s departure of Boden from Firehouse 51 is the last story that we are going to get for a substantial period of time. That’s a hard thing to really accept here, especially when you consider the fact that he was such a huge part of the show for a long period of time.

Now, the show must go on and at some point, of course it will! It’s just going to take a little bit of time in order to get new episodes ready to go. The production of season 13 should kick off at some point in July, and the plan is to bring it back either in September or October. This is, at the very least, what we have seen in the past for normal seasons. We’re sure that one priority pretty early on here is going to be naming a new Chief, whether it be an established face or someone who is totally new to the series.

Beyond that, we also don’t want you to forget about that big Jack Damon reveal! In some ways, it does feel like it’s a little bit easy to forget about what we saw with the character at the end of last season, but it is worth noting that this is Kelly Severide’s half-brother. Why didn’t Benny ever say anything about that? For the time being, that’s one of those questions we’re going to need answers to, and soon — especially since he also is a part of the Chicago Fire Department. Out of all the various jobs that he could have had…

