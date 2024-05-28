Chicago Fire season 13 premiere date: When will it be revealed?

When are we going to learn an official Chicago Fire season 13 premiere date over at NBC? It goes without saying, but we’d love something official pretty soon! We’re six days removed now from the season 1 finale and it feels clear already that we are entering a totally new era for the show. Eamonn Walker is gone as a series regular, and that’s without even mentioning the exits of both Kara Killmer and Alberto Rosende that happened earlier on in the season.

In theory, we realize that it could be easy to speculate on certain things. Take, for starters, the possibility that we’re going to be seeing the entire One Chicago lineup back in either late September or early October. However, crazy things have happened in the TV world before, and we don’t think it is smart to just make some sweeping assumption all across the board. We have seen some surprises in the past!

For now, we do at least tend to think you will have some clarity here before too long. Last year, NBC revealed their fall premiere dates in July, but that was a little bit later than usual as they likely wanted to see what was happening in regards to the industry strikes. Two years ago, the dates were revealed in late June, and we tend to think that this is what they will try to do here, as well. After all, the earlier such things are revealed, the more that they can promote — isn’t there a lot of value in that?

As for production, we anticipate that this will happen for Chicago Fire in July, at least provided that there are not any setbacks along the way. Given how many episodes that this show tends to do in non-strike seasons, it absolutely does benefit it to get to work sooner rather than later.

