Chicago Fire season 13 spoilers: Who will be new Chief?

There is absolutely a lot to think about entering Chicago Fire season 13 on NBC this fall, and one of the biggest things is tied back to the following: Who is the new Chief at Firehouse 51?

If you are still reeling to some extent following Eamonn Walker’s departure from the series, we more than understand! We are talking here about someone who has become an iconic part of the show over the years, and also someone who had an incredibly long shadow. Every firefighter at 51 is who they are because of him … so do you just hire someone from within to be Chief? Or, does someone new come into the picture? Personally, we’d rather have an established face eventually — though we could understand having a temporary Chief that doesn’t work out first as a source of conflict.

To get some more thoughts on the matter now, check out what executive producer Andrea Newman had to say to Deadline:

There is some talk in the finale about who would take over for Boden if he were to leave, and Boden’s thoughts surprise everyone, most especially the person he chooses. Like you say, those are some very big shoes to fill, and I think whoever might come into that role would have to lead in a very different way than Boden did. There’s no replacing Chief Boden, or Eamonn Walker.

There are plans to occasionally see Walker here and there moving forward, and this does also pose an interesting question: Will he offer feedback on the new leadership? We do think he’ll have some sort of say, but we’ve also seen over the years that there are always a few other people in opposition to him. Why you wouldn’t just trust one of the best people the city of Chicago has to offer … well, that is forever beyond us. Consider it one of the biggest mysteries out there when it comes to the show.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on why Walker left Chicago Fire in general

Who do you think is going to be the new boss heading into Chicago Fire season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







