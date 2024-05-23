Why is Eamonn Walker leaving Chicago Fire, Chief Boden?

Why is Eamonn Walker leaving Chicago Fire? Well, we know that there could be those asking some of those questions in the wake of today’s finale.

First things first, we should note that behind the scenes, the departure is not that much of a shock. The title for this finale is “Never Say Goodbye,” and it does feel like the story was written from the start to be a possible send-off for the character of Chief Wallace Boden. It does sound as though there is a chance he could come back for more appearances down the road.

So why lose Boden now? It seems as though this is an actor decision more than anything else, and a chance for Walker to try new things after more than a decade on this show. The thing about Chicago Fire and the entirety of the franchise is that there is a certain amount of turnover. Very few people stay forever! Just remember that this season alone we’ve also lost Kara Killmer (Brett) and Alberto Rosende (Gallo). Not that long ago, we said farewell to Jesse Spencer as Casey. Who knows who else could be leaving down the road?

While this exit is sad, there are two things that we’d consider to be a silver lining at the moment. For starters, there is a proper exit episode — after all, this is not something that every character on TV gets! Also, there is a chance that there will be more, just like we had with Jesse not that long ago.

Reflecting on Boden’s time on the show, we honestly think of it as more aspirational than anything else. The character showed integrity, loyalty, and how to lift up others in their time of need. He’s basically the sort of boss everyone wishes that they had.

